Rescatadas 109 personas que viajaban en dos pateras en el Mar de Alborán, aguas en las que se busca una tercera barcaza

Embarcaciones tanto de Salvamento Marítimo como de la Guardia Civil se están coordinando en la zona del Mar de Alborán para que, tras rescatar a más de 100 personas de dos pateras, encontrar una tercera de la que se conoce su procedencia pero no su ubicación actual.

Salvamento marítimo llega a puerto después de haber rescatado a una patera, en una foto de archivo | EFE

Salvamento Marítimo y la Guardia Civil han rescatado a un total de 109 personas de dos pateras que ocupaban en el Mar de Alborán, donde prosigue un dispositivo para la búsqueda de una tercera embarcación de ínfima calidad cuya salida del norte de Marruecos ha dado aviso una ONG.

Según han informado a Europa Press fuentes de Salvamento Marítimo, su embarcación SAR Mastelero ha rescatado en la tarde de este viernes a 57 personas de origen subsahariano de una patera que se corresponde con la que se buscaba desde este pasado jueves a última hora de la tarde en la zona, después de que una ONG diera aviso de su salida del norte del país vecino a las 19:45 horas de ayer.

Este viernes, antes de este rescate, la patrullera Río Segura de la Guardia Civil había recogido de otra patera a 52 personas, entre ellas nueve menores, que han sido transbordadas a la embarcación Guardamar Caliope de Salvamento Marítimo, que también ha participado en el operativo de búsqueda y rescate, junto con los aviones Cóndor IV del Frontex y Sasemar 102, del organismo dependiente de Fomento, que continúa en la zona.

Se busca una tercera patera en la misma zona del Mar de Alborán, de la que se ha recibido aviso, sin que haya trascendido a qué puerto o puertos andaluces serán transportadas estas personas, una vez finalice el operativo.

