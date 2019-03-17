Público
Rescatadas 42 personas, entre ellas ocho menores, de una patera en el Estrecho

Una embarcación de recreo ha alertado a Salvamento Marítimo de la localización de la nave. El rescate se ha producido sobre las 12 del mediodía.

Imagen de archivo de un rescate.- SALVAMENTO MARÍTIMO

Operarios de Salvamento Marítimo han auxiliado a 42 personas, entre ellas ocho menores de edad, que se encontraban en una patera que había quedado parada y sin combustible en aguas del Estrecho de Gibraltar.

Sobre las 12 horas, una embarcación de recreo ha alertado a Salvamento Marítimo de que había avistado a una patera a nueve millas al suroeste de Trafalgar, según ha explicado un portavoz de este organismo a Europa Press.

Tras movilizar a varias embarcaciones tanto de Salvamento Marítimo como del Frontex, sobre las 13.20 horas de este sábado, se han rescatado a estas 42 personas, de ellas 32 hombres, dos mujeres y ocho menores de edad.

Por último, estas personas de origen magrebí están siendo trasladadas al puerto de Algeciras, donde serán atendidas por el habitual dispositivo de ayuda humanitaria.

