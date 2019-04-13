Público
Rescatados 20 inmigrantes, 12 de ellos menores, de dos pateras en el Estrecho

La patera fue finalmente localizada sobre las 11.00 horas y rescataros sus ocho ocupantes, todos inmigrantes de origen subsahariano. Los veinte rescatados han sido traslados al puerto de Algeciras (Cádiz).

La tripulación de la Salvamar Arcturus rescata a varias personas de una patera a ocho millas al suroeste de Tarifa. Foto: Salvamento Marítimo.

Salvamento Marítimo ha rescatado este sábado en aguas del Estrecho de Gibraltar a veinte inmigrantes, doce de ellos menores, cuando intentaban alcanzar las costas españolas en dos pateras.

La primera actuación se ha producido tras avistar el helicóptero de Frontex a las nueve de la mañana una patera, según han informado a Efe fuentes de Salvamento Marítimo.

La embarcación Salvamar Arcturus de Salvamento Marítimo rescató a los doce ocupantes de la patera, todos ellos varones magrebíes menores de edad.

Cuando se encontraba de regreso, el barco de Salvamento fue avisado por el Centro de Coordinación de Salvamento (CCS) Marítimo de Tarifa (Cádiz) de la presencia de otra patera en la zona.

La patera fue finalmente localizada sobre las 11.00 horas y rescataros sus ocho ocupantes, todos inmigrantes de origen subsahariano. Los veinte rescatados han sido traslados al puerto de Algeciras (Cádiz).

