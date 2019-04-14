Público
Rescatados 43 inmigrantes de dos pateras en las costas de Cádiz

Una de las embarcaciones ha sido localizada a primera hora de la mañana, y la segunda, unas horas después. Entre los rescatados hay ocho menores y una mujer embarazada.

Llegada al puerto de Algeciras (Cádiz) de los ocho inmigrantes que Salvamento Marítimo ha rescatado este domingo de una patera que navegaba por el Estrecho con rumbo a la costa española. EFE/A.Carrasco Ragel.

Salvamento Marítimo ha rescatado este domingo en las costas de Cádiz a 43 inmigrantes, entre ellos ocho menores, que viajaban en dos pateras.

Hacia las nueve de la mañana, la patrullera de la Guardia Civil 'Río Segura' ha dado el aviso al centro de coordinación de Salvamento Marítimo en Tarifa, que ha activado la Salvamar Arcturus, que en torno a las 11:00 horas ha localizado la patera a remos y ha auxiliado a sus ocho tripulantes, han informado fuentes de Salvamento.

Los rescatados son seis varones y dos mujeres, una de ellas embarazada, todos ellos de origen subsahariano, que han sido trasladados al puerto de Algeciras.

Posteriormente, ha sido avistada otra patera cerca de la capital gaditana con numerosos inmigrantes a bordo.

Salvamento Marítimo movilizó al helicóptero Helimer 206, que ha localizado la patera, que finalmente ha sido auxiliada por la Salvamar Suhail.

La embarcación de Salvamento Marítimo ha rescatado a 24 hombres, tres mujeres y ocho menores, que han sido trasladados a Puerto América, en la capital gaditana.

