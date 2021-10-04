Estás leyendo: Hallan los cadáveres de 11 personas al oeste de la isla de la Cabrera

Hallan los cadáveres de 11 personas al oeste de la isla de la Cabrera

Los tripulantes de un velero avisaron a las 16:08 horas de este lunes los cuerpos y alertaron a Salvamento Marítimo en Palma de Mallorca, que ha iniciado el operativo para rescatar los cuerpos.

Efectivos de Salvamento Marítimo y del Servicio Marítimo de la Guardia Civil rescatan esta pasada madrugada a 48 migrantes en la costa de Motril (Granada). Miguel Paquet / EFE

Palma de Mallorca

La Delegación del Gobierno en las Islas Baleares ha informado que esta tarde han sido rescatados tres migrantes en el mar con vida y se han recuperado 11 cadáveres al oeste del archipiélago de Cabrera, al sur de Mallorca.

Inicialmente se especificó que se habían avistado 17 cadáveres, si bien el balance a las 17.45 es de tres personas rescatadas y 11 fallecidas. Los tripulantes de un velero han avisado hacia las 16.08 de la presencia de varios cuerpos en el mar a Salvamento Marítimo, que ha iniciado de inmediato el operativo de rescate de los náufragos.

Un yate que navegaba por la zona ha recuperado dos cadáveres, mientras que los otros nueve han sido recogidos por embarcaciones de Salvamento Marítimo y la Guardia Civil. En esta operación de rescate participan varias embarcaciones que están en la zona para recuperar los cuerpos y comprobar si hay más supervivientes en la zona. El litoral de Mallorca se encuentra en alerta amarilla por fuertes vientos del norte que generan olas de entre dos y tres metros de altura.

En las últimas semanas han llegado a Cabrera, las costas del sur de Mallorca, Formentera e Ibiza cientos de migrantes irregulares en decenas de pateras procedentes de Argelia.

