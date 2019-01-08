Público
Rescatan en el aeropuerto de Cancún a una niña española que había sido secuestrada

La menor, de dos años y tres meses, había sido capturada en el balneario de Tulum y su secuestradora pretendía subirse a un avión con ella rumbo a Estambul.

Fotografía cedida por la Policía Federal mexicana de una menor de edad de nacionalidad española que fue rescatada hoy, por la Policía Federal en el Aeropuerto Internacional de Cancún (México), cuando su captora pretendía trasladarla a Turquía. /EFE

Una menor de edad de nacionalidad española fue rescatada por la Policía Federal en el Aeropuerto Internacional de Cancún cuando su captora pretendía trasladarla a Turquía.

De acuerdo con información de los agentes, dada a conocer este lunes, la menor de 2 años y tres meses, fue secuestrada en el balneario de Tulum y gracias a un "intenso dispositivo de seguridad" fue rescatada en la terminal 4 del aeropuerto de Cancún, Caribe mexicano, antes de abordar un vuelo hacia Estambul, Turquía.

Los agentes, asignados a la terminal internacional, dieron cumplimiento al oficio de colaboración para la búsqueda y localización de la menor referida como M. K., de nacionalidad española, quien fue sustraída de su domicilio en el poblado de Tulum, a unos 130 kilómetros de Cancún.

Al momento de ser localizada, la menor se encontraba en compañía de una mujer de nacionalidad filipina, a quien los agentes identificaron como E. R. y contaba con dos billetes de avión con destino final a Estambul.

El vuelo que pretendía abordar con la niña secuestrada tenía una escala en el aeropuerto de Madrid. Después de realizar los procedimientos correspondientes, la menor fue entregada a su madre y la presunta secuestradora fue remitida a la Fiscalía Especializada en el municipio de Tulum.

