Rescatan a una embarcación con 46 migrantes de origen subsahariano en el sur de Gran Canaria

madridActualizado:
Salvamento Marítimo ha trasladado este miércoles al Muelle de Arguineguín una embarcación con 46 migrantes que ha sido interceptada al sur de Gran Canaria, según ha informado el Centro Coordinador de Emergencias y Seguridad (CECOES) 112 del Gobierno de Canarias.
Entre los rescatados había 30 varones, 14 mujeres, una menor y un bebé, que fue trasladado al hospital junto a su madre para una valoración médica.
El dispositivo sanitario ha valorado a los afectados y ha dirigido a otros dos varones a centros sanitarios tras presentar signos de deshidratación. También otros tres hombres, con patologías de carácter leve, han sido trasladados al hospital.
