Estás leyendo: Rescatan a un joven marroquí en una tabla de surf en aguas del Estrecho

Público
Público

Rescatan a un joven marroquí en una tabla de surf en aguas del Estrecho

El joven, que llevaba un traje de neopreno, ha sido trasladado hasta el puerto de Ceuta, y la Cruz Roja ha certificado su buen estado de salud.

Algunos de los 76 inmigrantes que cruzaban el estrecho de Gibraltar en pequeñas embarcaciones rumbo a la costa gaditana, en Algeciras tras ser rescatados por Salvamento Marítimo.
Algunos de los 76 inmigrantes que cruzaban el estrecho de Gibraltar en pequeñas embarcaciones rumbo a la costa gaditana, en Algeciras tras ser rescatados por Salvamento Marítimo. MC.IC / EFE

ceuta

Salvamento Marítimo ha rescatado este martes a un joven marroquí cuando navegaba por el estrecho de Gibraltar en dirección a la península a bordo de una tabla de surf.

Según han informado a Efe fuentes portuarias de Ceuta, el rescate se ha producido cuando la Salvamar Atria, con base en la ciudad autónoma, fue alertada sobre la presencia de una persona en una tabla de surf a unas dos millas del puerto ceutí. 

El buque de pasajeros Passió per Formentera, de la naviera Balearia, dio la voz de alarma y la Salvamar Atria lo localizó a las 15.50 horas.

El joven, que llevaba un traje de neopreno, ha sido trasladado hasta el puerto de Ceuta, y la Cruz Roja ha certificado su buen estado de salud.

Se desconoce si fue uno de los que entró en la ciudad a principios de la pasada semana en las avalanchas en el espigón fronterizo del Tarajal.

Más noticias

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público