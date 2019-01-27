Rescatan dos pateras en el mar de Alborán con más de 180 personas y al menos diez niños 

Salvamento Marítimo ha trasladado al puerto de Málaga durante la madrugada de este domingo a más de 180 personas, entre ellas al menos diez niños, después de rescatarlas de dos pateras en las que navegaban por el mar de Alborán.
Un portavoz de Salvamento Marítimo ha explicado que una patrullera de la Guardia Civil auxilió sobre las 00.50 horas de este domingo a un total de 103 personas, entre ellas 82 varones, 20 mujeres y un niño.
Posteriormente, la embarcación 'Salvamar Alnitak' ha rescatado, sobre las 03.00 horas, a 85 personas —de ellas 59 hombres, nueve niños y 17 mujeres—. Además, esta embarcación ha trasbordado a dos mujeres de la patrullera de la Guardia Civil y las ha conducido al puerto granadino de Motril, donde las ha atendido Cruz Roja y desde donde han sido trasladadas a un centro hospitalario.
Asimismo, Salvamento Marítimo ha desembarcado a los 85 migrantes rescatados en el puerto de Málaga sobre las 05.00 horas y, a continuación, se ha dirigido a la patrullera de la Guardia Civil y ha trasbordado al resto de rescatados para trasladarlos definitivamente al puerto malagueño.
