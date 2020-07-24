valladolidActualizado:
Los usuarios de las residencias de mayores y de personas con discapacidad tanto públicas como privadas de Castilla y León no podrán salir de los centros en los municipios en los que se declare un rebrote y hasta que el mismo se de por concluido por la Consejería de Sanidad.
Se trata de una medida con una duración limitada, en lo que dure el brote, y demandada tanto por los directores de los centros como por los médicos, ha explicado este viernes la consejera de Familia e Igualdad de Oportunidades, Isabel Blanco.
Isabel Blanco: "Se trata de una medida obligatoria tanto para los centros públicos como privados y si se que se permiten las visita a las residencias"
En rueda de prensa en la que ha presentado la red de igualdad de los campus universitarios de Castilla y León, Blanco ha observado que se trata de una medida obligatoria tanto para los centros públicos como privados y si se que se permiten las visita a las residencias, ya que en ese caso hay un control estricto de las medidas de seguridad e higiene.
En el caso de un brote en un municipio, la medida afecta a todas las residencias del mismo, y en una capital a todas las que haya en la ciudad, como pueden ser los casos de Burgos y Valladolid ante los últimos brotes en ambas ciudades.
