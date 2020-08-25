barcelonaActualizado:
El departamento de Trabajo, Asuntos Sociales y Familia ha abierto un proceso de investigación contra una residencia de ancianos en Terrassa (Barcelona) tras la aparición de un vídeo en las redes sociales en el que se ve a una cuidadora que ejerce un trato vejatorio a una anciana postrada en una cama.
En el vídeo se puede ver como se ve una de las dos enfermeras grita a la anciana mientras la otra graba riéndose de esta. Además, le insultan entre risas para que coma y se tome la medicación. La Generalitat ha considerado que el vídeo muestra un "trato vejatorio" y ha activado la investigación de los servicios sociales.
"No soy así, ¿eh? que conste, pero me saca de quicio", explica la enfermera
"Venga, engorda", le dice la enfermera a la usuaria al inicio del vídeo, para después decir "abre la puta boca ya, hombre, vieja cascarrabias". Las dos enfermeras que protagonizan el vídeo trabajan en la residencia Mossèn Homs de Terrassa (Barcelona), de titularidad pública.
Cuando ve que está siendo grabada, la enfermera aclara: "No soy así, ¿eh? que conste, pero me saca de quicio". Al volver a la usuaria, le grita, "¡la pastilla!, ¿que no entiendes que te la tienes que tomar? ¿no lo entiendes?", y al final no se la da.
