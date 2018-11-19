Público
La respuesta de una joven luchadora de Jiu-jitsu a un asaltante que intentó robarle el móvil

La chica, de 22 años, consiguió retener a uno de los ladrones durante más de 20 minutos empleando una conocida técnica de las artes marciales.

Momento en el que la joven inmoviliza a uno de los ladrones que intentó robarle el móvil. 

Una joven de 22 años, luchadora de Jiu-jitsu, se vio obligada a emplear una técnica de artes marciales para inmovilizar a uno de los asaltantes que intentó robarle el móvil.

La escena sucedió el pasado martes, en la capital del estado brasileño de Amazonas, Manaos. La joven, llamada Sabrina Leite, estaba en la puerta de su casa cuando dos jóvenes, en moto, se acercaron a ella y uno de ellos le exigió su móvil. "Me di cuenta de que no estaba armado. Solo me quiso asustar y me dijo 'dame el móvil'. Vi que no tenía nada, por eso reaccioné", relató la chica al diario O Globo, que se refugió en su casa. 

Los ladrones se escaparon en moto. Así, un testigo persiguió a los asaltantes con su coche y consiguió chocar con ellos. Sabrina salió de su casa y corrió hacia ellos. Fue entonces cuando la joven inmovilizó a uno de los chicos con la técnica del Mata león, usada en las disciplinas de artes marciales, como el Jiu-jitsu. 

"Me quedé más de 20 minutos con él inmovilizado, para que no huyera. Mi primo y otros amigos llegaron y se quedaron alrededor de él, hasta que la Policía llegó", narró Sabrina al diario brasileño.

