Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Los restaurantes gallegos estarán obligados a dar las sobras a los clientes, y deberán hacerlo en envases sin plástico

El anteproyecto de la Xunta pretende reducir el uso de los plásticos y luchar contra el desperdicio alimentario.

Publicidad
Media: 5
Votos: 2
Un camarero con platos de calamares, en una imagen de archivo. / EFE

Un camarero con platos de calamares, en una imagen de archivo. / EFE

La Xunta prepara una ley que, entre otras cuestiones, obligará a los restaurantes gallegos a entregar las sobras de los menús a los clientes, pero tendrán que hacerlo en envases que no contengan plástico y que, preferiblemente, deberán ser reutilizables.   

Esta es una de las principales medidas del anteproyecto de la Ley gallega de residuos y suelos contaminados, que ha iniciado este jueves su tramitación con el visto bueno del Consello de la Xunta.   

El presidente autonómico, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, ha destacado que la nueva normativa -que la Xunta prevé llevar al Parlamento en el último trimestre del año- "incidirá en la prevención, reutilización y lucha contra el desperdicio alimentario y los plásticos".   

El anteproyecto, que se hace para cumplir con la normativa europea, contempla adelantar a 2020 la prohibición en Galicia de la comercialización de vajillas de plástico, reducir en un 30% los residuos alimentarios en el año 2025 e incrementar el uso de envases reutilizables.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad