Estás leyendo: La Justicia rechaza mantener el toque de queda en Canarias

Público
Público

Restricciones Canarias La Justicia rechaza mantener el toque de queda en Canarias

El Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Canarias ha denegado la intención del Gobierno del archipiélago de prolongar la medida más allá del estado de alarma.

Imagen de archivo del presidente de Canarias, Ángel Víctor Torres. - EFE
Imagen de archivo del presidente de Canarias, Ángel Víctor Torres. Elvira Urquijo / EFE

SANTA CRUZ DE TENERIFE

El Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Canarias (TSJC) ha denegado la pretensión del Gobierno regional de mantener el toque de queda y la limitación de entrada y salida de personas en las islas que se encuentran en los niveles de alerta 3 y 4.

Asimismo, la Sala de lo Contencioso-Administrativo del TSJC ha establecido que no procede la limitación a la permanencia de personas en lugares de culto y solo autoriza la medida referente a limitar el número máximo de personas no convivientes en encuentros familiares y sociales en espacios de uso público y privado cerrados o al aire libre.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público