Los Mossos d'Esquadra apartan a un agente por golpear a un joven que se saltaba el toque de queda

La Dirección General del cuerpo de Policía catalán ha abierto una investigación para determinar si se le abre un expediente disciplinario al funcionario implicado.

Mossos d'Esquadra, en una imagen de archivo. EFE/Andreu Dalmau
Mossos d'Esquadra, en una imagen de archivo. EFE/Andreu Dalmau.

Los Mossos d'Esquadra han apartado de sus funciones a uno de sus agentes por golpear en la cara a un joven que se estaba saltando el toque de queda en Barcelona el pasado viernes. Tras una discusión, el policía le agredió y posteriormente le tiró al suelo. 

La Dirección General del cuerpo de Policía catalán ha abierto una investigación para determinar si se le abre un expediente disciplinario al agente implicado. El suceso tuvo lugar en el barrio del Raval de Barcelona, a las 00:30 horas.

En un vídeo difundido por las redes sociales y grabado desde las alturas se puede ver cómo una docena de personas están siendo identificadas por los agentes cuando uno de los jóvenes se dirige a uno de los policías. Este se le acerca, le pega y lo tumba en el suelo para inmovilizarlo. Poco después, mientras continúa la discusión con el agente, intervienen otros tres policías mientras el joven grita y se queja de que le hacen daño.

El joven acabó en comisaría  acusado de un delito contra la autoridad y lesiones. Tras pasar a disposición judicial, quedó en libertad el sábado por la mañana. Según el comunicado de los Mossos, formaba parte de un grupo de 12 personas que consumían alcohol en la vía pública e incumplían la restricción de movilidad nocturna. 

El agente apartado formaba parte de una dotación del Área Regional de Recursos Operativos de la Región Policial Metropolitana de Barcelona.

