La Comunidad de Madrid permite que los lugares de culto también terminen la actividad programada después de las 22 horas, tal y como también sucede en los cines, teatros, auditorios, circos de carpa, salas multiusos polivantes y espacios similares.
Así lo recoge en la modificación de la orden de las medidas excepcionales para frenar el avance del coronavirus, que se ha publicado este martes en el Boletín Oficial de la Comunidad de Madrid (BOCM).
El Gobierno madrileño incide en que dicha actividad podrá concluir "con posterioridad a la misma siempre que permita a los asistentes cumplir con la hora de comienzo de la limitación a la movilidad en horario nocturno".
Madrid relaja las restricciones este jueves
El jueves 18 de febrero Madrid actualiza las medidas frente a la covid, tras el anuncio de la presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, el pasado viernes de relajar las restricciones.
A partir de ese día, se retrasará hasta las 23.00 horas el toque de queda. Los establecimientos de hostelería también podrán abrir hasta esa hora, pero admitiendo nuevos clientes solo hasta las 22.00 horas.
Aunque siguen en vigencia la prohibición de las reuniones de no convivientes en domicilios y espacios cerrados, con la excepción del cuidado de personas menores o vulnerables. También se mantienen el número de personas en interior de cuatro comensales por mesa como máximo y seis en terraza.
Además, la Comunidad de Madrid obliga a que los clientes tengan la mascarilla puesta en todo momento en que no se esté consumiendo.
