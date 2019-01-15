Público
RESTRICCIONES AL TRÁFICO EN MADRID Madrid prohíbe circular este miércoles a los coches sin etiqueta en la M-30 y el centro

Se trata de la segunda vez que esta restricción funciona en la capital, después de que se aplicase el escenario 2 del nuevo protocolo de anticontaminación el pasado 11 de diciembre, cuando se estrenó la medida.

No se podrán superar los 70 kilómetros por hora en la M-30 ni en los accesos/EFE

El Ayuntamiento de Madrid ha decretado la aplicación para este miércoles del escenario 2 del protocolo anticontaminación, que prohíbe circular por la M-30 y la almendra central a todos los coches sin distintivo ambiental de la DGT, es decir los de gasolina anteriores a 2000 y los diésel previos a 2006.

Se trata de la segunda vez que esta restricción funciona en la ciudad de Madrid, después de que se aplicase el escenario 2 del nuevo protocolo el pasado 11 de diciembre, cuando se estrenó la medida.

Además de las restricciones a la circulación por los altos niveles de dióxido de nitrógeno (NO2), solo podrán aparcar en el servicio de estacionamiento regulado (SER) los coches con etiqueta Eco y Cero Emisiones y no se podrán superar los 70 kilómetros por hora en la M-30 ni en los accesos, como indica Emergencias Madrid a través de Twitter.

