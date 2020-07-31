Retenciones en las principales carreteras del país en la segunda operación de tráfico del verano

madrid
Las principales carreteras del país registran retenciones alrededor de las 15.30 horas en la antesala del primer fin de semana de agosto, según el boletín de la Dirección General de Tráfico (DGT) recogido por Europa Press, coincidiendo con la segunda fase de la operación salida puesta en marcha durante el verano, que ha comenzado este viernes a las 15.00 horas.
En concreto, en Madrid hay complicaciones en todas las salidas, sobre todo en la A1, a la altura del Jarama, en la A3 en Rivas, en la A4 en Pinto y en la A6 en Las Rozas. Además, en Tarragona, la retirada de un vehículo incendiado en la AP7 dirección Girona también está provocando retenciones, mientras que en Toledo, un vehículo averiado está congestionando la A4 a la altura de Tembleque sentido Córdoba.
También en la A4 pero en Ciudad Real, hay retenciones a la altura de Manzanares por un camión incendiado en sentido Córdoba. Otras complicaciones se registran en Valencia, en la A7 en Bétera sentido Barcelona, y en Sevilla, en la entrada A4 en Vallavista y la A49 en Castilleja.
La 'operación salida verano' de la DGT de este año sigue constando, como es tradición, de 4 fases: la primer tuvo lugar entre el viernes 3 de julio y el domingo 5 de julio; la fase 2, del viernes 31 de julio al domingo 2 de agosto; la fase 3, del viernes 14 de agosto al domingo 16 de agosto; y la 'operación retorno', del viernes 28 de agosto al 31 de agosto
