Retoman la búsqueda de los dos desaparecidos en el puerto de Castelló tras volcar un barco

Valencia
Los equipos de rescate han retomado a las 8 de la mañana la búsqueda de las dos personas desaparecidas en la noche del viernes tras volcar el buque "Nazmuye Ana" en el puerto de Castelló, en concreto un tripulante del barco y un trabajador de la estiba.
La operación de búsqueda se tuvo que suspender alrededor de las 2 de la madrugada por falta de visibilidad y se ha reiniciado una vez se ha comprobado la estabilidad del buque, según informa la Autoridad Portuaria de Castelló.
El operativo de rescate está compuesto por cerca de 150 personas entre bomberos de los Consorcios provincial y municipal, buzos, remolcadores, Policía Portuaria, Guardia Civil, Cruz Roja y Salvamento Marítimo, y organizaciones como Stella Maris están prestando apoyo a la tripulación del buque.
El suceso ha tenido lugar alrededor de las 20:30 horas de este viernes por causas aún desconocidas cuando el buque, de bandera panameña y procedente de Barcelona, volcó en el muelle del Centenario del puerto de Castellón mientras realizaba labores de carga de contenedores.
Los servicios de emergencias trasladaron al Hospital General de Castellón a dos personas que fueron atendidas en Urgencias: un varón de 46 años y nacionalidad española, con pronóstico grave ingresado en la UCI, y otro de 31 y también español, con pronóstico leve y atendido en Urgencias.
Una tercera persona fue asistida por los equipos de emergencias trasladados al lugar del accidente sin requerir finalmente traslado al hospital, según fuentes sanitarias.
