Reyes Cuba Los reyes de España llegan a Cuba en una visita de Estado histórica

Ningún rey español había pisado suelo cubano en un viaje de estas características, aunque el anterior jefe del Estado, Juan Carlos I, estuvo en La Habana con motivo de la cumbre iberoamericana de 1999.

Los Reyes comienzan este martes su viaje de Estado a Cuba con una ofrenda ante el memorial de José Martí. REUTERS

Lo que el Gobierno de España consideraba una anomalía en la relación bilateral con Cuba, que ningún monarca español hubiese realizado una visita de Estado a este país, ha empezado a ser historia.

Los Reyes Felipe y Letizia han llegado este lunes por la tarde (madrugada del martes en España) al aeropuerto José Martí de La Habana, donde los ha recibido el ministro de Relaciones Exteriores cubano, Bruno Rodríguez, antes de la visita de Estado que comenzará oficialmente este martes.

El avión de la Fuerza Aérea Española con el escudo del Rey Felipe ha tomado tierra poco antes de las 19.30 horas (la 1.30 del martes en España peninsular).

No ha habido ceremonia de honores, que será el martes en la sede del Consejo de Estado, junto al presidente, Miguel Díaz-Canel, pero sí un recibimiento oficial conforme a los usos cubanos.

Rodríguez, ataviado con la tradicional guayabera de manga larga que se usa en el Caribe como prenda de etiqueta, ha dedicado largos apretones de manos a los Reyes y al ministro de Asuntos Exteriores, UE y Cooperacion en funciones, Josep Borrell, que los acompaña en el viaje.

En la delegación española está también el secretario de Estado de Cooperacion y para Iberoamérica y el Caribe, Juan Pablo de Laiglesia.

También han viajado a La Habana el presidente de CEOE, Antonio Garamendi, y el de la Cámara de España, José Luis Bonet, que este miércoles participarán en un almuerzo del Rey con representantes de empresas españolas en la isla.

En el recibimiento han participado el embajador español en Cuba, Juan Fernández Trigo, y, por parte del Gobierno cubano, la directora para Europa del Ministerio de Relaciones Exteriores, Alba Soto; el encargado de España, Miguel Moré y el embajador de Cuba en España, Gustavo Machín.

