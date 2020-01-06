Una mujer de 74 años ha sido trasladada al hospital de Alicante por un derrame ocular después de que le cayera en el ojo un juguete lanzado desde la cabalgata de los Reyes Magos de Alicante.
Según la concejalía de Seguridad del ayuntamiento de Alicante, este incidente se produjo en la comitiva de Sus Majestades los Reyes Magos de Oriente a la altura del portal de Elche, en la Rambla, en pleno centro de la ciudad.
Además de esta mujer, hubo otros dos traslados de dos hombres de 76 y 58 años por una angina de pecho y una caída con fractura, respectivamente, mientras que también se atendieron cinco caídas debido a las aglomeraciones aunque sin que fuera necesario traslado médico.
Un total de 200 efectivos de la policía local y voluntarios de Protección Civil formaron parte del dispositivo de la cabalgata alicantina.
