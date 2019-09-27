Público
Riders Glovo debe 3,8 millones de euros por emplear a falsos autónomos en Barcelona

Inspección de Trabajo le reclama esa cantidad por cuotas atrasadas a la Seguridad Social al emplear a más de 3.000 repartidores como falsos autónomos durante tres años.

Repartidor de Glovo. EUROPA PRESS/Archivo

Inspección de Trabajo reclama a Glovo más de 3,8 millones de euros por emplear a más de 3.000 repartidores como falsos autónomos durante tres años en Barcelona, según informa El Periódico

En concreto, a la empresa de reparto a domicilio se le requiere 3.842.602,35 euros por cuotas atrasadas a la Seguridad Social al emplear a 3.573 riders como falsos autónomos durante un periodo de tres años.  

Según adelanta el medio, será un juzgado de lo social de la ciudad quien determinará si Glovo tiene que pagar esta cantidad reclamada. Este proceso judicial se suma a los que acumula la empresa de reparto en toda España. El pasado mes de agosto, el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Asturias avaló la existencia de una "relación laboral" entre Glovo y sus repartidores.

