La Rioja organiza este fin de semana las jornadas 'Cambiando mentalidades' sobre crisis climática y juventud

El evento, que comenzará este viernes 22 de octubre y terminará el sábado 23  de octubre, contará con la participación de la directora de Público, Virginia Pérez Alonso, y el redactor de medio ambiente del periódico, Alejandro Tena.

Cambiando mentalidades.
Cambiando mentalidades. Gobierno de La Rioja

madrid

Este fin de semana tendrán lugar en Logroño las jornadas Cambiando mentalidades: comunicar e informar para jóvenes, un evento organizado por la Consejería de Igualdad, Participación y Agenda 2030 del Gobierno de La Rioja que se enmarca dentro del proyecto europeo Mindchangers. 

El congreso, que contará con varias mesas, abordará diversas temáticas relacionadas con el contexto de crisis climática: migraciones, bulos y negacionismo del calentamiento global o las nuevas formas de hacer periodismo a través de las redes sociales.

Las jornadas contarán con la participación de la directora de Público, Virginia Pérez Alonso, y el redactor del área de medio ambiente del periódico, Alejandro Tena. Además, el cartel contará con otros nombres como el del politólogo Pablo Simón, las periodistas de La Marea y de la Cadena SER Alba Mareca y Ana Castellanos, así como conocidos divulgadores de la crisis climática como Miriam Leirós, Climabar y Diego Ferraz, entre otros.

Las charlas se articularán en formato de mesa redonda y comenzarán el viernes 22 a las 15:30. Todo el evento se podrá seguir online a través de este enlace y previa inscripción. Además, se podrá asistir presencialmente con aforo limitado en el edificio Quintiliano de la Universidad de La Rioja.

