Público
Público

Madrid Roban los zapatos, el abrigo y la cartera a un hombre que falleció de un infarto en el barrio madrileño de Vicálvaro

La víctima, de unos 50 años, fue encontrado sin sus pertenencias por un vecino que paseaba por la zona. La autopsia determina que no hubo violencia en el hurto. 

Publicidad
Media: 3.57
Votos: 7
La calle Péndulo, en Vicálvaro, barrio donde ocurrieron los hechos. / GOOGLE MAPS

La calle Péndulo, en Vicálvaro, barrio donde ocurrieron los hechos. / GOOGLE MAPS

Sin zapatos, abrigo ni cartera: así encontraron a un hombre que había fallecido a causa de un infarto en las calles del barrio Valdebernardo de Vicálvaro, Madrid. El hombre, de unos 50 años, aún no ha sido identificado y nadie ha denunciado su desaparición, según informa El Mundo

Fue un vecino del barrio el que avisó a la Policía del cadáver que se encontraba tirado en la calle, todo ocurrió durante la madrugada del pasado jueves 9 de enero. Alrededor de la víctima tan solo quedaba el rastro de una pulsera, el resto de sus pertenencias habían sido robadas. 

La autopsia determinó que el hombre había fallecido tres o dos horas antes como consecuencia de un infarto. No se aprecia ningún síntoma de violencia, sin embargo, todo apunta a que el hombre fue desvalijado tras caer al suelo. 

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad