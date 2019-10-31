Público
Robo a Rosalía Unos ladrones asaltan la casa de Rosalía en Barcelona

Entraron en la casa de la artista y abrieron con una radial la caja fuerte que había en una de las habitaciones y se llevaron el contenido.

En la imagen, la cantante española Rosalía. EFE/Óscar Corral/Archivo

Unos ladrones han asaltado durante la pasada madrugada la casa familiar de la cantante catalana Rosalía en Sant Esteve Sesrovires (Barcelona), según han informado fuentes de los Mossos d'Esquadra. 

En la madrugada de este jueves unos ladrones han entrado en casa de la artista y con una radial han abierto la caja fuerte que había en una de las habitaciones y se han llevado el contenido. 

La madre de la cantante, que estaba en el interior del hogar en el momento de los hechos, no se percató de la intrusión, que se produjo mientras Rosalía se encontraba en Sevilla recogiendo un premio. Se desconoce todavía qué se llevaron los asaltantes de la caja fuerte, pero los Mossos ya están investigando el suceso para esclarecer los hechos.

