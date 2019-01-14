Público
Romina Celeste El marido de la joven desaparecida en Lanzarote declara que se la encontró muerta y que se deshizo del cuerpo

Sin embargo, el detenido ha defendido en su declaración policial que él no mató a la joven paraguaya, de 25 años, sino que solo discutieron.

14/01/2019.- Efectivos de la Guardia Civil se personan en el domicilio de Romina Celeste, desaparecida desde la noche del pasado 31 de diciembre y donde anoche fue detenido su marido. EFE/Javier Fuentes

El marido de la joven desaparecida en Lanzarote, Romina Celeste Núñez, ha manifestado a la Guardia Civil que se la encontró muerta la noche de Año Nuevo cuando a regresó a casa y que se deshizo del cuerpo, según ha adelantado La Provincia y han confirmado a Efe fuentes de la investigación.

Sin embargo, Raúl D.C. ha defendido en su declaración policial que él no mató a la joven paraguaya, de 25 años, sino que solo discutieron.

El caso se encuentra por el momento en el Juzgado de Instrucción número 4 de Arrecife, de guardia en Lanzarote, pero su titular está valorando inhibirse a favor del juzgado número 1 de la ciudad, que tiene competencias sobre delitos de violencia machista.

El sospechoso, de nacionalidad española, fue arrestado este domingo después de que la Guardia Civil reuniera "indicios razonablemente suficientes" para responsabilizarle de la desaparición de la joven, que tenía un hijo en su país.

Romina Celeste Núñez está desaparecida desde la noche de Año Nuevo. Fue su marido quien denunció su desaparición, pero lo hizo al cabo de una semana, cuando los familiares de la joven comenzaron a inquietarse al no tener noticias sobre ella.

Entonces, Raúl D.C. alegó que no había comunicado antes a las fuerzas de seguridad la desaparición de su mujer porque no era la primera vez que cortaba todo contacto con él tras una discusión.

El juzgado que por el momento dirige la investigación ha declarado secretas las indagaciones.

No obstante, la Guardia Civil ya adelantó este domingo que está pendiente la inspección de la vivienda en la que vivían la desaparecida y el sospechoso, en Costa Teguise, que estaba ya precintada y este lunes ha sido custodiada por varios agentes.

