RTVE Almudena Ariza dirigirá los Informativos de TVE y su transformación digital

Sustituirá en el cargo a Begoña Alegría, que cesa en el cargo por voluntad propia. 

La periodista de RTVE Almudena Ariza, en una imagen de archivo. / RTVE

La periodista Almudena Ariza Núñez ha sido nombrada Directora de Informativos de TVE por el director de Información y Actualidad de RTVE, Enric Hernández. Su designación será sometida por el Consejo de Informativos a referéndum no vinculante en la redacción. Ariza, actualmente al frente de la corresponsalía de la cadena en París, sustituirá en el cargo a Begoña Alegría, que cesa en el cargo por voluntad propia.

Vinculada a RTVE desde que tenía 25 años, Almudena Ariza cuenta con una larga trayectoria en la que ha sido editora y presentadora del Telediario en diferentes etapas y ha presentado Informe Semanal.

Nacida en Madrid en 1963 y licenciada en Periodismo por la Universidad Complutense de Madrid, ha estado como reportera en decenas de coberturas informativas en todos los continentes. Ha sido durante tres años corresponsal en Asia Pacífico, con sede en Pekín, y siete años, corresponsal en Nueva York.

Su dilatada carrera internacional le ha dado una mirada innovadora y digital que ella misma ha aplicado experimentando con formatos novedosos en diferentes plataformas. La transformación digital y la adaptación de los contenidos a los nuevos hábitos de consumo de noticias será su reto esencial al frente de los Informativos de TVE.

La nueva directora asume este nuevo reto profesional "con ilusión, convencimiento y energía" y "contando con una redacción a la que espera convencer y motivar". En este sentido, ha señalado que buscará "trabajar para mantener e incrementar la audiencia actual, con nuevos formatos, atractivos, interesantes y que nos ayuden a incorporar al público más joven". Asimismo, apuesta por mantener el compromiso de RTVE con la neutralidad, el rigor, la independencia y el periodismo crítico.

