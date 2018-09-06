El baile de sillas en RTVE se ha completado con el nombramiento de la periodista Cristina Ónega como nueva directora del Canal 24H en sustitución de Álvaro Zancajo, cuya destitución se anunció el pasado día 3 de septiembre. Este era el último cargo de la cúpula que faltaba por renovar.
Así lo ha avanzado el medio Dircomfidencial, que además informa de que Zancajo
seguirá de momento en la televisión publica aunque con jornada reducida. El nombramiento de Cristina Ónega supone su regreso a RTVE después de que abandonara la Corporación en 2014 para hacerse cargo de la oficina de comunicación del Consejo General del Poder Judicial (CGPJ).
El relevo en el Canal 24H se podría hacerse efectivo esta misma semana. Ónega ya estuvo en TVE entre 1997 y 2014. Fue durante muchos años la responsable de la información de Justicia y Tribunales y en 2012 ascendió a la jefatura del área de Nacional de los informativos de TVE.
Sin embargo, sus diferencias con Julio Somoano, entonces director de los informativos colocado a dedo por el PP, forzaron su salida en enero de 2014 para ser la directora de comunicación del CGPJ.
Cristina es hija del también periodista Fernando Ónega y hermana de Sonsoles, actualmente presentadora del programa Ya es mediodía en Telecinco.
Comentarios Tenemos novedades en el área de comentarios: sólo los miembros de la Comunidad de Público pueden debatir o comentar nuestras noticias (puedes unirte aquí). Si únicamente deseas leer los comentarios, antes debes iniciar sesión.
