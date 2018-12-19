Un menor de 17 años con discapacidad fue expulsado el pasado viernes de un vuelo entre Ibiza y Madrid pese a que la propia Guardia Civil no valoró ningún riesgo, según denuncia la familia del menor.

El Diario de Ibiza recoge que el joven, con microcefalia e hiperactividad, sufrió un ataque de ansiedad antes de embarcar pero que tras calmarse y ya en el avión les comunicaron que el piloto no despegaría si no se bajaba.



Los cuatro miembros de la familia, que después iban a volar hasta Marruecos para pasar las navidades como cada año, se negaron a abandonar el avión y recibieron el apoyo de los pasajeros. Sin embargo, el comandante acabó llamando a la Guardia Civil pese a que los agentes no veían riesgo alguno.

Por su parte, el Comité de Entidades Representantes de Personas con Discapacidad de Baleares (Cermi) también coincide en que "la situación estaba controlada, iba acompañado por su familia y tanto el resto de pasajeros como la Guardia Civil no valoraron ningún riesgo".

Finalmente la madre y el menor se vieron obligados a bajar el avión llorando mientras que el padre y su hija, de 16 años, continuaron con el viaje para no perder los billetes. Según el testimonio de una familiar recogida en el Diario de Ibiza, durante estas fiestas estarán separados por este incidente.

El Cermi ha calificado de "totalmente injustificada y discriminatoria la actuación de la aerolínea, que no se ha pronunciado hasta el momento. Además, el Comité ha recordado que "no es la primera vez que una compañía aérea actúa de forma discriminatoria con un pasajero con algún tipo de discapacidad" y ha reivindicado que "la política y las decisiones de una empresa no pueden estar nunca por encima del respeto a las personas".

