La ruta entre Glasgow y el aeropuerto Reina Sofía de Tenerife de la aerolínea Ryanair ha sufrido un percance este domingo. Dos pasajeros británicos que viajaban a Canarias de vacaciones protagonizaron una pelea que acabó con sangre.
El desencadenante de esta riña comenzó cuando una mujer sin los zapatos se levantó descalza para ir al baño del avión y uno de los pasajeros, muy borracho, se dirigió a ella increpándola, según informó un pasajero a la cadena de televisión británica Sky News. Su pareja intervino en la conversación intentando calmar el ambiente. Sin embargo, el tono de la discusión se elevó y terminaron a golpes mientras que la tripulación y el resto de pasajeros intentaban separarlos.
Happy holidays 🥳 pic.twitter.com/wnvilmsKCr— Ben Wardrop (@wardrop_ben) 16 de marzo de 2019
La pelea llegó hasta tal punto que uno de los agresores intentó arrancarle la nariz a mordiscos al otro y la sangre de las heridas de ambos quedó salpicada en la cabina. El herido fue trasladado a un baño y encerrado hasta controlar la hemorragia. Al aterrizar, ambos pasaron a disposición de las autoridades al llegar a las islas
"El avión aterrizó normalmente y la policía retiró y detuvo a dos personas. No toleraremos un comportamiento indisciplinado o perturbador en ningún momento, y la seguridad y comodidad de nuestros clientes, tripulación y aeronaves es nuestra prioridad número uno", han afirmado desde la compañía.
