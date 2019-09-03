Los pilotos de Ryanair han presentado este martes la convocatoria oficial de huelga para los días 19, 20, 22, 27 y 29 de septiembre, ha confirmado el Sindicato Español de Pilotos de Líneas Aéreas (Sepla).
El sindicato ha registrado la convocatoria de huelga después del infructuoso intento de mediación con la compañía irlandesa de bajo coste en el Servicio Interconfederal de Mediación y Arbitraje (Sima).
Según el Sepla, Ryanair "se mostró inflexible" en el Sima ante su petición de encontrar una salida al cierre de las bases de Tenerife, Gran Canaria, Lanzarote y Gerona que, según sus previsiones, supondría el despido de más de 500 empleados de la compañía, entre ellos 150 pilotos.
[Habrá ampliación]
