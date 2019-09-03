Público
Ryanair Los pilotos de Ryanair harán huelga durante cinco días en septiembre

El Sindicato Español de Pilotos de Líneas Aéreas (Sepla) ha presentado este martes la convocatoria oficial de paros para los días 19, 20, 22, 27 y 29 de este mes.

02/09/2019.-Pasajeros en el aeropuerto de Girona, que vive la segunda jornada de huelga de los tripulantes de cabina de Ryanair contra el cierre de cuatro bases en España, entre ellas la de Girona. EFE/ David Borrat

Pasajeros en el aeropuerto de Girona. EFE/David Borrat

Los pilotos de Ryanair han presentado este martes la convocatoria oficial de huelga para los días 19, 20, 22, 27 y 29 de septiembre, ha confirmado el Sindicato Español de Pilotos de Líneas Aéreas (Sepla).

El sindicato ha registrado la convocatoria de huelga después del infructuoso intento de mediación con la compañía irlandesa de bajo coste en el Servicio Interconfederal de Mediación y Arbitraje (Sima).

Según el Sepla, Ryanair "se mostró inflexible" en el Sima ante su petición de encontrar una salida al cierre de las bases de Tenerife, Gran Canaria, Lanzarote y Gerona que, según sus previsiones, supondría el despido de más de 500 empleados de la compañía, entre ellos 150 pilotos.

