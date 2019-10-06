Público
Sabadell quiere República

Los vecinos de la localidad catalana han dado la espalda a la monarquía en una consulta popular en la que un 98,18% de los votantes ha expresado su deseo de tener un Estado sin rey.

Urnas del referéndum popular por una monarquía o república

Sabadell ha elegido República. Así lo revela la consulta ciudadana realizada este domingo en la localidad catalana en la que han participado 6.269 personas. En total, el 98,18% de los votantes ha decidido dar la espalda a la monarquía en este referéndum popular.

En total, según el recuento, ha habido 72 votos a favor de la monarquía –un 1,15%–, 38 votos en blanco y 4 papeletas nulas.

Desde la entidad organizadora de la consulta han calificado este acto como un "ejército democrático" que sirve de primer paso para empezar a profundizar en el tema y seguir cuestionando a "una monarquía que es corrupta" porque "absorbe" recursos públicos y negocia con "dictaduras sanguinarias".

La votación se ha dispuesto en un total de 24 mesas colocadas en todos los barrios de Sabadell y el referéndum ha transcurrido en un ambiente festivo, según informa el medio Catalunyadiari.

