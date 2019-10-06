Sabadell quiere República

Sabadell ha elegido República. Así lo revela la consulta ciudadana realizada este domingo en la localidad catalana en la que han participado 6.269 personas. En total, el 98,18% de los votantes ha decidido dar la espalda a la monarquía en este referéndum popular.
En total, según el recuento, ha habido 72 votos a favor de la monarquía –un 1,15%–, 38 votos en blanco y 4 papeletas nulas.
Desde la entidad organizadora de la consulta han calificado este acto como un "ejército democrático" que sirve de primer paso para empezar a profundizar en el tema y seguir cuestionando a "una monarquía que es corrupta" porque "absorbe" recursos públicos y negocia con "dictaduras sanguinarias".
La votación se ha dispuesto en un total de 24 mesas colocadas en todos los barrios de Sabadell y el referéndum ha transcurrido en un ambiente festivo, según informa el medio Catalunyadiari.
