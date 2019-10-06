Público
Referéndum república o monarquía Sabadell apuesta masivamente por la república en una consulta popular

Los vecinos de la localidad catalana dieron la espalda a la monarquía en una consulta popular en la que un 98,18% de los que participaron expresaron su deseo de tener un Estado sin rey.

Urnas del referéndum popular por una monarquía o república

¿República o monarquía? Sabadell prefiere república. Al menos eso es lo que quiere la inmensa mayoría de los vecinos que participaron en un consulta popular para decidir el modelo de Estado más adecuado. En el convocatoria de referéndum vecinal realizada de este este domingo en la localidad catalana participaron 6.269 personas, y del total de ellas, un 98,18% de los votantes decidió dar la espalda a la monarquía.

En total, según el recuento, hubo 72 votos a favor de la monarquía –un 1,15%–, 38 votos en blanco y 4 papeletas nulas.

Desde la entidad organizadora de la consulta calificó este acto como un "ejércicio democrático" que sirve de primer paso para empezar a profundizar en el tema y seguir cuestionando a "una monarquía que es corrupta" porque "absorbe" recursos públicos y negocia con "dictaduras sanguinarias".

La votación se dispuso en un total de 24 mesas colocadas en todos los barrios de Sabadell y el referéndum  transcurrió en un ambiente festivo, según el medio Catalunyadiari.

