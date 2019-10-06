¿República o monarquía? Sabadell prefiere república. Al menos eso es lo que quiere la inmensa mayoría de los vecinos que participaron en un consulta popular para decidir el modelo de Estado más adecuado. En el convocatoria de referéndum vecinal realizada de este este domingo en la localidad catalana participaron 6.269 personas, y del total de ellas, un 98,18% de los votantes decidió dar la espalda a la monarquía.
En total, según el recuento, hubo 72 votos a favor de la monarquía –un 1,15%–, 38 votos en blanco y 4 papeletas nulas.
Desde la entidad organizadora de la consulta calificó este acto como un "ejércicio democrático" que sirve de primer paso para empezar a profundizar en el tema y seguir cuestionando a "una monarquía que es corrupta" porque "absorbe" recursos públicos y negocia con "dictaduras sanguinarias".
La votación se dispuso en un total de 24 mesas colocadas en todos los barrios de Sabadell y el referéndum transcurrió en un ambiente festivo, según el medio Catalunyadiari.
