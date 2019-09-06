Público
Sabores de Paterna Andalucía decreta una nueva alerta sanitaria por listeriosis en otra marca de carne

El nueva se refiere a la carne mechada de la marca 'Sabores de Paterna', producto fabricado en la localidad gaditana de Paterna de Rivera. La carne se distribuye en Cádiz, Huelva y Madrid.

30/08/2019.- El consejero de Salud y Familias, Jesús Aguirre, durante su comparecencia este viernes en el Parlamento andaluz para informar sobre el brote de listeriosis relacionado con el consumo de carne mechada contaminada, del que se han confirmado 20

El consejero de Salud y Familias, Jesús Aguirre, en una imagen de archivo. (EFE | José Manuel Vidal)

La Junta de Andalucía ha decretado una nueva alerta sanitaria por listeria sobre la carne mechada, en esta ocasión de la marca Sabores de Paternaproducto fabricado en la localidad gaditana de Paterna de Rivera. La carne se distribuye en Cádiz, Huelva y Madrid. 

El consejero de Salud y Familias de la Junta de Andalucía, Jesús Aguirre, ha informado este viernes de la activación de una nueva alerta sanitaria nacional por la bacteria de la listeriosis y ha precisado que esta alerta sanitaria nacional se ha establecido a las 12:58 horas de este viernes.

Según ha indicado también, en estos momentos los inspectores están en la referida fábrica de Paterna recogiendo muestras, y se ha decretado el cierre de la producción de la empresa, así como han quedado inmovilizados todos los productos de la misma.

Igualmente, se está llamando a proveedores de Cádiz, aunque también los hay en otras provincias como Madrid, Huelva y Málaga, según ha aclarado el consejero de Salud.

Esta alerta llega tras el brote de listeriosis provocado por la empresa Magrudis al distribuir carne mechada contaminada con la citada bacteria, que ha sumado más de 200 afectados en Andalucía, ha causado hasta el momento la muerte de tres personas y seis abortos de embarazadas, cinco de ellas en Andalucía y el restante en Madrid.


