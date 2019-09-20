Público
Monarquía en España La exposición antimonárquica 'ArteGuillotina', recopilada en un catálogo

La publicación es una complicación de obras artísticas críticas con la corona expuestas durante una semana en la Fundación Anselmo Lorenzo. 

Cartel de la exposicion antimonárquica ArteGuillotina

La exposición antimonárquica ArteGuillotina, que se ha realizado en la Fundación Anselmo Lorenzo entre el 13 y el 20 de septiembre de 2019, verá la luz en forma de catálogo, a la venta a partir de este viernes

De esta manera, lo que en origen era una exposición temporal, está al alcance de todos los interesados en un tipo de arte reivindicativo, que lanza mensajes contrarios a la monarquía como forma de Estado

Esta compilación reproduce, a gran tamaño y todo color, la totalidad de las obras expuestas, firmadas por autores de Europa y América Latina: Carlos Tena, Cuco Suárez, Daniela Ortiz, Democracia, Diana Larrea, Domènec, Dos Jotas, En Contingencia, Eugenio Merino, Francesc Vidal, Francisco Papas Fritas, José Melguizo, Franko B, Juan Caloca, La Contingencia, LoQueSomos, María Adela Díaz, María Cañas, Noaz, Nicolás Monti, Noe Acedo, Pablo Peralta, Pejo, Regina José Galindo, Santiago Sierra, Todo por la Praxis, Txuspo Poyo, Vota al Poder, y Yepes García.

El escritor Luis Navarro ha sido el encargado de escribir el prólogo de la publicación, enfocada a la crítica a la transición: "La Constitución española de 1978 arranca con una grave incoherencia que hace inviable su interpretación orgánica. En su artículo 1 define a España como un estado democrático cuya soberanía reside en el pueblo, para señalar a continuación que su forma política es una monarquía, por más que parlamentaria" dice en sus primeras líneas.

