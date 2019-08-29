La Dirección General de Salud Pública de Baleares ya ha confirmado 70 casos de personas afectadas por una intoxicación alimentaria en un restaurante asiático de Palma, que fue clausurado el pasado domingo. Del total de afectados, 11 han dado positivo en salmonella.
Así lo ha indicado la Conselleria de Salud en una nota de prensa difundida este jueves. Actualmente hay dos pacientes ingresados en el Hospital Universitario Son Espases.
Los primeros casos se detectaron el sábado, cuando diez pacientes con síntomas de gastroenteritis fueron atendidos en hospitales y centros de salud. El domingo el local fue clausurado.
Según los últimos datos del Servicio de Epidemiología, hay 37 mujeres y 37 hombres afectados. Además, seis son menores de 14 años, 21 afectados tienen entre 15 y 20, otros 33 están en la franja entre los 21 y los 40 y una decena de afectados son personas mayores de 40 años.
El Servicio de Epidemiología continúa entrevistando a las personas afectadas y está a la espera de nuevos resultados.
Algunos de los afectados son residentes, pero otros son visitantes de diversas regiones españolas, lo que ha motivado que el Govern balear haya dado aviso al Centro Coordinador de Alertas y Emergencias Sanitarias (CCAES) dependiente del Ministerio de Sanidad. Con todo, no hay constancia de que haya ningún turista extranjero entre los afectados.
Expediente sancionador
Salud propondrá incoar un expediente sancionador al restaurante, tras detectar diversas deficiencias estructurales y de tipo operacional en una inspección.
El local estará cerrado hasta que no se enmienden las deficiencias detectadas y los responsables presenten un plan a la Dirección General para garantizar que se aplican correctamente las prácticas de manipulación de alimentos.
