La activista española de derechos humanos en Marruecos Helena Maleno ha calificado de "racista" la expulsión por el Gobierno de los 116 migrantes subsahrianos que saltaron la valla de Ceuta la semana pasada y ha alertado del "giro terrible" que supone esta acción en materia migratoria.
"Pedir a otro país (a Marruecos) que ejecute este ese castigo es una política racista y además colonialista. No se puede castigar a todo un colectivo con la expulsión por un presunto delito", ha subrayado Maleno en declaraciones a la Cadena Ser, recogidas por Europa Press, donde ha indicado además que se debía haber puesto a disposición judicial a las personas que hubieran cometido un supuesto delito.
Asimismo, la activista ha alertado del riesgo de la "externalización de las fronteras" que, a su juicio, ejerce el Ejecutivo con Marruecos, donde los migrantes que quieren salir hacia España son "atacados" por las fuerzas marroquíes: "Entran en las casas cada día, sacan a las mujeres y a los niños, les meten en autobuses, queman sus pertenencias y les roban todo".
Según ha indicado, estas acciones tienen consecuencias en la población local, que ve a los migrantes como personas peligrosas y una amenaza, generando así "racismo y xenofobia".
