Salto a la valla Detenidos 10 migrantes por organizar el salto a la valla de Ceuta de julio

La detención ha tenido lugar en torno alas 8.15 horas en el Centro de Estancia Temporal de Inmigrantes (CETI) de Ceuta, donde permanecían los arrestados desde el día en le que se produjo el asalto.

Varios migrantes con dos policías nacionales en el salto a la valla de Ceuta del 26 de julio. EFE

La Guardia Civil ha detenido a diez migrantes como supuestos responsables del salto a la valla de Ceuta del pasado 26 de julio, entre ellos al cabecilla que organizó el asalto y que ha opuesto una fuerte resistencia cuando ha sido arrestado.

Fuentes de la Guardia Civil han indicado a Efe que la detención ha tenido lugar en torno alas 8.15 horas en el Centro de Estancia Temporal de Inmigrantes (CETI) de Ceuta, donde permanecían los arrestados desde el día en le que se produjo el asalto.

En esa ocasión, más de 600 migrantes consiguieron entrar en Ceuta tras un salto masivo que provoco heridas a 22 agentes de la Guardia Civil, según las asociaciones del cuerpo, y lesiones también a un numeroso número de subsaharianos.

Tras diversas pesquisas, los investigadores de la Comandancia de la Guardia Civil de Ceuta han identificado a diez de los organizadores del salto, que están acusados de atentado a agentes de la autoridad, daños y pertenencia a organización criminal.

El cabecilla de la organización y responsable máximo del asalto ha adoptado una actitud agresiva cuando ha sido detenido, mientras que el resto de los arrestos se ha llevado a cabo sin incidencias.

Los agentes de la Comandancia han estado apoyados por los de la Agrupación de Reserva y Seguridad (ARS), en tanto que el juez ha decretado el secreto del sumario.

