Las autoridades sanitarias de Portugal han decretado el fin de la publicidad destinada a menores de dieciséis años de galletas, batidos de chocolate y la mayoría de cereales y yogures, en un intento por desincentivar el consumo de azúcares.
La medida, efectiva a partir de octubre, acabará con los anuncios dirigidos a menores de dieciséis años de "todas las galletas y batidos de chocolate, 90% de los cereales de desayuno y 72% de los yogures en el mercado" avanza la prensa lusa.
Dejarán de publicitarse en pantallas, redes sociales, radio y televisión, en un intento de la Dirección General de Salud (DGS), promotora de la iniciativa, de que la población más joven consuma menos azúcares, grasas saturadas y productos con alto contenido en sal.
En un comunicado, la DGS explicó que con esta medida el Gobierno "prosigue el objetivo de reducir el consumo excesivo de sal, azúcar y grasas saturadas, que están asociados al desarrollo de enfermedades crónicas, en especial obesidad, enfermedades cardiovasculares y oncológicas".
Tras su estudio, la DGS concluye que solo podrán publicitarse "el 17% de los refrigerantes (como refrescos), 28% de los yogures, 21% de los quesos y el 10% de los cereales de desayuno".
La lista de alimentos que dejarán de ser anunciados parte de un exhaustivo análisis nutricional de casi 2.500 productos.
La prensa portuguesa destaca que la lista de la autoridad sanitaria ha sido inspirada por las recomendaciones de la Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS), que "prohíbe toda la publicidad dirigida a niños de chocolates, tartas, zumos, refrigerantes y helados".
