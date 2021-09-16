Estás leyendo: Salud Pública aprueba la tercera dosis para los mayores de residencias y colectivos con inmunidad baja

Salud Pública aprueba la tercera dosis para los mayores de residencias y colectivos con inmunidad baja

Cada vez más países ricos están optando por administrar terceras dosis pese a que la Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS) ha pedido que se garantice antes la vacunación mundial.

Alegría Martínez, la tercera usuaria de la residencia en recibir la segunda dosis de la vacuna Pfizer-BioNTech contra el coronavirus en el Centro Polivalente de Recursos Residencia Mixta de Gijón, el mismo en el que se inició la vacunación en Asturias, en Gijón, a 18 de enero de 2021. J.Peteiro. POOL / Europa Press

La Comisión de Salud Pública ha aprobado este jueves que se administre una tercera dosis de las vacunas contra la covid-19 a los mayores de residencias y personas con la inmunidad baja, según ha confirmado el Ministerio de Sanidad. 

España toma esta decisión después de que varios países ricos hayan empezado a poner dosis de refuerzo pese a que la Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS) y la Agencia Europea del Medicamento (EMA) han considerado que no es urgente poner más dosis a las personas que ya han sido vacunadas. 

