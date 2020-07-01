Estás leyendo: Un enfermo de coronavirus sale de la UCI 101 días después de ser ingresado

Un enfermo de coronavirus sale de la UCI 101 días después de ser ingresado

El hombre de 63 años de edad estuvo 94 días en estado crítico y con respiración asistida en el Hospital General de Alicante.

Marcos González de 63 años sale de la UCI para su traslado a planta del Hospital General de Alicante. EFE/MORELL
Marcos González de 63 años sale de la UCI para su traslado a planta del Hospital General de Alicante. EFE/MORELL

alicante

efe

Un hombre de 63 años con la covid-19 ha pasado este miércoles a planta en el Hospital General de Alicante tras pasar 101 días en la Unidad de Cuidados Intensivos (UCI), 94 de ellos con respiración asistida.

Marcos González comenzó a sentirse mal el pasado 13 de marzo, el día 20 ingresó en el hospital y tres días después fue trasladado a la UCI, donde ha permanecido en estado crítico hasta que hoy a las 12.30 h ha pasado a planta.

Sus hijos, Paula y Marcos González, han explicado emocionados a los periodistas que su padre es un "luchador" que "ha batallado 101 días en la UCI" y que hoy celebran "la victoria con alegría e infinito agradecimiento a las personas que han trabajado con él y que le han acompañado".

Se han acordado de todas las personas que le atienden, desde médicos, enfermeros, personal de limpieza y celadores, aunque han expresado un especial agradecimiento al doctor Sebastián Castillo y a una trabajadora del servicio de trasplantes, Marian, ya que en un momento en el que el enfermo estaba completamente aislado hizo una videollamada a la familia.

"No nos lo creíamos. Para nosotros fue un ángel, es un encanto de persona", ha relatado con una amplia sonrisa la esposa del enfermo, María Dolores Verdú.

Para la familia, los últimos 101 días han sido un periodo de "muchas complicaciones y pasitos hacia adelante y hacia atrás". Pero, aunque Marcos González tuvo agravamientos en el corazón y en los riñones, y complicaciones bacterianas, entre otras, ha demostrado ser un "luchador que no se rinde", se alegra su familia. 

Además, han hecho un llamamiento de esperanza a aquellas familias que aún tienen a allegados en la UCI y también a la ciudadanía para que respeten las medidas sanitarias y el distanciamiento social.

