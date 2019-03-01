Tita Cervera, la baronesa Thyssen, es la protagonista de la próxima entrega de Salvados, que se emite este domingo en La Sexta. En los avances que ha publicado en Twitter el programa que presenta Jordi Évole se puede ver a Cervera conversando con el periodista sobre feminismo, su supuesto uso de paraísos fiscales y pornografía.

Al respecto del primer tema, Évole le pregunta: "¿Es usted feminista?", a lo que la baronesa responde: "Soy femenina". "¿Y eso qué es?", insiste el periodista. "Pues que yo creo que las mujeres somos muy bonitas y muy guapas, y somos las mamás de los hombres", zanja ella.

Évole le inquiere también sobre su presencia en los Paradise Papers al tener varias sociedades en paraísos fiscales y la ayuda que le prestan al respecto los exministros Michavila y Acebes. "¿Tiene la certeza de que todo lo que ha hecho con Hacienda lo ha hecho bien?", le pregunta el presentador de Salvados. "Sí, yo sí", responde Cervera. Sobre los exmiembros del Gobierno asegura que son sus "abogados". Évole le dice: "A la hora de tener que negociar con el Estado, le va bien tener asesores de este calibre". "Bueno, son grandes asesores", contesta la baronesa.

¿Se puede hablar con Tita Cervera de sus problemas con hacienda?Pues cuesta pero la entrevista no defrauda.

Domingo pic.twitter.com/g4hJLOFtCb — Jordi Évole (@jordievole) 28 de febrero de 2019

En otro de los avances del programa, el presentador de Salvados le inquiere sobre si ha visto alguna vez pornografía. "No, no me interesa. ¿Por qué? ¿Qué te van a enseñar?", asegura Cervera.