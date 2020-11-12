Estás leyendo: Salvamento Marítimo rescata a 170 personas a bordo de cuatro cayucos en las costas canarias

Salvamento Marítimo rescata a 170 personas a bordo de cuatro cayucos en las costas canarias

Dos embarcaciones han sido localizadas cerca de Gran Canaria, una de Fuerteventura y otra de Tenerife, y se dirigen hacia el puerto de Arguineguín con al menos cinco personas que se encuentran en estado grave.

Imagen de archivo de la Salvamar Menkalinan a muelles de Arguineguín con personas migrantes rescatadas abordo durante esta semana.
Imagen de archivo de la Salvamar Menkalinan en el muelle de Arguineguín con personas rescatadas abordo durante esta semana de noviembre. Elvira Urquijo A. / EFE

Salvamento Marítimo ha rescatado durante la mañana de este jueves a cuatro embarcaciones con al menos 170 personas en las cercanías de las costas de Canarias, de las que cinco se encuentran graves.

Fuentes de Salvamento Marítimo han indicado que dos embarcaciones han sido localizadas cerca de Gran Canaria, una de Fuerteventura y otra de Tenerife. En uno de los servicios, la Salvamar Mekalinan ha rescatado a unos 53 varones de origen subsahariano, entre ellos cinco en estado grave y algún menor y se dirige hacia el puerto de Arguineguín.

A este puerto han llegado esta mañana la guardamar Concepción Arenal que ha rescatado a 28 varones, entre ellos a un niño. El puerto de los Cristianos espera a los aproximadamente 90 ocupantes, al parecer todos hombres, de un cayuco que fue localizado esta mañana a diez millas (18 kilómetros) de la Punta de Rasca, en Tenerife.

Fuentes de Salvamento Marítimo indica que la Salvamar Alpheratz los traslada al puerto tinerfeño. Este cayuco fue detectado por el radar del Sive y avistado por el avión Sasemar, perteneciente a Salvamento Marítimo. La Salvamar Mizar, por su parte, ha salido también al rescate de otra patera avistada a unos nueve kilómetros de la costa de Fuerteventura sin que por ahora se conozca el número de ocupantes que lleva a bordo. 

