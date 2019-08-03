Efectivos de Salvamento Marítimo han rescatado este sábado a un total de 59 inmigrantes, 51 de ellos menores, cuando intentaban alcanzar las costas españolas a bordo de una patera en aguas del Estrecho de Gibraltar.
Según han informado fuentes de Salvamento Marítimo, la actuación se ha producido después de que una patrullera de la Guardia Civil alertara a las 9.15 horas al Centro de Coordinación de Salvamento (CCS) Marítimo de Tarifa (Cádiz) de la presencia de una patera en el Estrecho.
La patrullera ha escoltado a la patera hasta la llegada a la zona de la embarcación Salvamar Gadir de Salvamento Marítimo, que ha rescatado sobre las 10.00 horas a sus 59 ocupantes, todos ellos magrebíes.
De los rescatados, siete son mujeres, de las que no se ha podido precisar si son menores.
Todos los inmigrantes han sido trasladados en aparente buen estado de salud al puerto de Algeciras (Cádiz).
