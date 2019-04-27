Público
San Bartolomé de Tirajana Detenida la expareja de la mujer apuñalada en Gran Canaria

La víctima, de 36 años, está grave tras recibir varias puñaladas en el abdomen presuntamente por parte de su expareja en el municipio de San Bartolomé de Tirajana, ha indicado el 112.

telefono maltrato 016

Las fuerzas de seguridad han detenido este domingo a la expareja de la mujer que se encuentra grave tras ser apuñalada la noche del sábado en el sur de Gran Canaria, ha informado un portavoz de la Delegación del Gobierno en Canarias.

Las fuentes no han precisado la identidad del hombre ni en el lugar donde fue detenido ni las circunstancias en que se produjo la agresión.

La víctima, de 36 años, recibió varias puñaladas en el abdomen presuntamente por parte de su expareja en torno a las 23.00 horas, en el municipio de San Bartolomé de Tirajana, ha indicado el 112.

La mujer fue trasladada en ambulancia al Hospital Universitario Insular de Gran Canaria, donde permanece ingresada.

