San Fermín La escabrosa estadística tras casi cuatro décadas de San Fermín: más de 1500 heridos

Entre heridos por asta de toro y traumatismos, la cifra supera con holgura el millar desde el año 1980. 

Efectivos de la Policía Municipal desalojan a los más madrugadores que han acudido a la Plaza del Ayuntamiento para proceder a un registro y así evitar que se introduzcan elementos que pudieran resultar dañinos durante el lanzamiento del cohete anunciador de las fiestas de San Fermín 2019. EFE/Jesús Diges

Hasta 1324 heridos por traumatimos y 293 por asta de toro. Esos son los datos extraídos tras casi cuatro décadas de San Fermín, una festividad que, en su año menos sangriento, 'solo' contó con 27 heridos en 1998

En 2018 de 40 personas fueron atendidas por traumatismos durante los encierros de San Fermín de 2018 y otras 2 personas por heridas de asta de toro, según datos de la web sanfermin.com y la Universidad Pública de Navarra, que han recopilado datos de todos los encierros que han tenido lugar en estas fiestas desde 1980.

En 2016 un corredor que venía de Sudáfrica fue corneado en el tramo de Espoz y Mina. Tenía 73 años. Es el corredor de más edad de los heridos en los encierros desde 2010. El más joven fue un corredor de 16 años que venía de Andalucía y fue golpeado en el tramo de Telefónica ese mismo año. La edad media de los corredores heridos se ha mantenido más o menos estable en torno a los 30 años.

De esta manera, un total de 1617 heridos en los encierros más famosos de España, que poco a poco ha ido implementando medidas de seguridad. Esta celebración cada vez cuenta con más oposición desde la opinión pública así como de asociaciones animalistas

En cuanto al número de extranjeros que han tenido que ser atendidos por traumatismos o cornadas desde 2010, el año pasado se marcó un mínimo, con sólo seis extranjeros atendidos (un 14,29%).

