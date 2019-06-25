Público
San Juan 2019 Estepona retira para la Noche de San Juan dos júas, uno por su contenido xenófobo y otro sobre Vox

El Consistorio ha informado este lunes en un comunicado de que no comparte esta actitud vecinal y rechaza el contenido de las representaciones, que fueron retiradas por "contravenir los valores y principios constitucionales".

Uno de los júas retirado, que representa a Santiago Abascal con una bandera de España.

El Ayuntamiento de la localidad malagueña de Estepona ordenó este domingo la retirada de dos júas que habían sido realizados por vecinos para la celebración de la Noche de San Juan, uno de ellos por su contenido xenófobo, y otro relacionado con Vox.

Uno de los júas simulaba una embarcación con varios migrantes a bordo y contenía mensajes como "Aguanta un poco cariño que nos dan 2.500 euros por niño", o "Creo que roto agua (sic), por fin en territorio español".

La otra de las representaciones era sobre el líder del partido de Vox, Santiago Abascal, con una bandera de España. El Ayuntamiento esteponero decidió retirar el júa porque "se pretendía prender fuego a la bandera". Un hecho denunciado previamente por la parlamentaria andaluza de Vox Ana Gil en la comisaría de la Policía Nacional de Estepona.

