El Ayuntamiento de la localidad malagueña de Estepona ordenó este domingo la retirada de dos júas que habían sido realizados por vecinos para la celebración de la Noche de San Juan, uno de ellos por su contenido xenófobo, y otro relacionado con Vox.
El Consistorio ha informado este lunes en un comunicado de que no comparte esta actitud vecinal y rechaza el contenido de los júas, que fueron retirados por "contravenir los valores y principios constitucionales".
Uno de los júas simulaba una embarcación con varios migrantes a bordo y contenía mensajes como "Aguanta un poco cariño que nos dan 2.500 euros por niño", o "Creo que roto agua (sic), por fin en territorio español".
A ver @policia ¿esto no es delito de odio?— Lola Fernandez/❤️ (@Lolafergut) 24 de junio de 2019
Estos xenófobos hicieron alarde de su racismo en los “Juas” de San Juan en playa de Estepona.@CruzRojaEsp @sosracismomad @andaluciaacoge
No se puede permitir. pic.twitter.com/xBDm2vnRUP
La otra de las representaciones era sobre el líder del partido de Vox, Santiago Abascal, con una bandera de España. El Ayuntamiento esteponero decidió retirar el júa porque "se pretendía prender fuego a la bandera". Un hecho denunciado previamente por la parlamentaria andaluza de Vox Ana Gil en la comisaría de la Policía Nacional de Estepona.
