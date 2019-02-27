Público
San Vicente del Raspeig Detienen a un hombre por eyacular sobre una mujer en un autobús de Alicante

La Guardia Civil mantiene abierta la operación, ya que no se descarta la aparición de más posibles víctimas.

El acusado de eyacular sobre una joven en un autobús de Alicante./Guardia Civil

Un hombre de 32 años ha sido detenido este miércoles como supuesto autor de un delito de abuso sexual por haber eyaculado presuntamente sobre una mujer en el autobús urbano que conecta la capital alicantina con la Universidad de Alicante y el municipio de San Vicente del Raspeig.

El arresto se ha llevado a cabo tras haber logrado que la Guardia Civil localizara a la víctima, quien ha presentado una denuncia por estos hechos, recabar las declaraciones de testigos e identificar al sospechoso, quien ha sido apresado por el instituto armado de San Vicente del Raspeig, según han informado fuentes del Cuerpo.

El suceso se produjo al mediodía del pasado lunes en la línea 24 del servicio público de transporte, un trayecto en el que habitualmente viajan numerosos estudiantes. Uno de los testigos difundió imágenes sobre lo ocurrido por las redes sociales, según las mismas fuentes.

Los agentes comenzaron una labor de visionado de imágenes, tomas de declaración y rastreo de redes sociales

Según una testigo, el abusador se acercó a la chica tapado con una chaqueta. La eyaculación se produjo justo antes de la parada de parque Torrent. La víctima quedó en estado de shock. Esta testigo, además, describió al acosador como un joven con pantalón gris y chaqueta de tipo bomber y con rastas en el pelo, como informa Las Provincias.

Los agentes comenzaron "una incansable labor de visionado de imágenes, tomas de declaración y rastreo de redes sociales", gracias a que uno de los testigos difundió imágenes sobre lo ocurrido por las redes sociales, dando como resultado la identificación del sospechoso y su detención a las 13.00 horas de este miércoles", según la Guardia Civil. 

El arrestado pasará a disposición judicial en las próximas horas y la Guardia Civil mantiene abierta la operación, ya que no se descarta la aparición de más posibles víctimas, han señalado las citadas fuentes.

