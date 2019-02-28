La placa en memoria de la joven asesinada Sandra Palo ha sido arrancada del monolito donde estaba colocada en el parque Castilla-La Mancha, en Getafe, y arrojada a un contenedor de basura, dos semanas después de reponerla tras robarla junto al barrio de Las Margaritas, donde residía con su familia cuando fue asesinada en 2003.

María del Mar Bermúdez, madre de Sandra Palo, ha afirmado que "lo hacen de sábado a domingo, de madrugada, y esta vez lo ha tirado al contenedor de la basura". "Pero no va a poder conmigo, ni con mi familia y amigos, que le quede clarito, porque ya más daño que me hicieron el 17 de mayo de 2003 no lo pueden superar ahora", ha subrayado. La alcaldesa Sara Hernández manifestó en la anterior ocasión que no entendía "tanta maldad ni bajeza moral" y que desde el Ayuntamiento volverían a reponerlas "cuantas veces haga falta".

En la placa que ha sido arrancada y arrojada a la basura pone 'Para que ni la mayor de las sombras apague nunca tu sonrisa', junto a una fotografía de su Sandra Palo.

La placa ha sido arrancada del monolito donde estaba colocada en el parque Castilla-La Mancha, en Getafe. / EUROPA PRESS

Tercer acto vandálico

Las placas de homenaje a Sandra Palo ya aparecieron cubiertas de pintura el pasado mes de enero, dos días después de su inauguración, a la que asistieron su familia, junto con el vicepresidente de la Comunidad de Madrid, consejero de Presidencia y portavoz del Gobierno regional, Pedro Rollán; la alcaldesa, Sara Hernández, y concejales de la Corporación municipal, así como decenas de vecinos.

El 17 de mayo de 2003, cuando regresaba a su casa, Sandra Palo fue secuestrada, violada y asesinada, a los 22 años de edad, en un descampado de Leganés, donde apareció su cuerpo carbonizado.