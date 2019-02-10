Las placas en memoria de Sandra Palo han sido arrancadas del monolito donde estaban colocadas en el parque Castilla-La Mancha de Getafe (Madrid), tres semanas después de reponerlas tras aparecer manchadas de pintura junto al barrio de Las Margaritas, donde residía con su familia cuando fue asesinada en 2003.

"Primero le tiraron pintura y ahora han robado las placas del homenaje a nuestra vecina Sandra Palo, por lo que no entiendo tanta maldad ni bajeza moral", ha indicado la alcaldesa del municipio madrileño, Sara Hernández. Por ello, ha apuntado que desde el Ayuntamiento se volverán a reponer "cuantas veces haga falta".

"Han vuelto a profanar el monolito de nuestra hija Sandra y no entendemos tanta maldad hacia ella y mi familia", ha dicho por su parte María del Mar Bermúdez, madre de Sandra Palo.

"Esta vez se han llevado las dos placas los malnacidos o malnacidas, pero no vais a poder con nosotros porque llevo 15 años cayéndome y volviéndome a levantar", ha lamentado. "No tenéis corazón haciendo esto a mi hija que ya no está entre nosotros y que ya sufrió bastante", subraya.

Las placas de homenaje a Sandra Palo ya aparecieron cubiertas de pintura el pasado mes de enero, dos días después de su inauguración, a la que asistieron su familia, junto con el vicepresidente de la Comunidad de Madrid, consejero de Presidencia y portavoz del Gobierno regional, Pedro Rollán; la alcaldesa, Sara Hernández, y concejales de la Corporación municipal, así como decenas de vecinos.

En una de las placas que han robado en el monolito ponía 'Para que ni la mayor de las sombras apague nunca tu sonrisa', junto a una fotografía de Sandra Palo.